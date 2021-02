FILE PHOTO: Neera Tanden, director of the Office and Management and Budget (OMB) nominee for U.S. President Joe Biden, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 9, 2021. Ting Shen/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday the White House does not expect to issue a budget proposal in February.

The nomination of Neera Tanden, the White House’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, has stalled on Capitol Hill after a controversy over her tweets.