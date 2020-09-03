Pelosi, Mnuchin informally agree on stopgap bill to avoid U.S. government shutdown: ABC News
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks by video feed during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 19, 2020. 2020 Democratic National Convention/Pool via REUTERS
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have informally agreed on a stopgap funding bill to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month, ABC News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with a phone call between the two officials.