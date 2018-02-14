FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Business News
February 13, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Trump budget chief says he would oppose budget if he were in Congress

Katanga Johnson, Susan Cornwell

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House budget chief said on Tuesday that, if he were still a member of Congress, he “probably” would vote against a deficit-financed budget plan he and Trump are proposing.

At a U.S. Senate panel hearing where he defended the administration’s new $4.4-trillion, fiscal 2019 spending plan, Mick Mulvaney was asked if he would vote for it, if he were still a lawmaker, which he was before Trump hired him.

“I probably would have found enough shortcomings in this to vote against it,” said Mulvaney, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB), in reply to a senator’s question.

Related Coverage

The frank admission by Mulvaney, formerly a Republican member of the House of Representatives and noted deficit hawk, underscores not only his new job at OMB, but also a rapid retreat from fiscal conservatism by Republicans since Trump signed a major tax cut bill in December.

“Trump’s budget delivers the final death nail into the former GOP deficit hawk mantra,” said Chris Krueger, policy analyst at financial firm Cowen and Co. in a research note.

The U.S. national debt recently topped $20 trillion. The fiscal 2019 deficit is projected to near $1 trillion, including deficit-financed tax cuts and two-year spending caps that Congress passed just last week.

Asked about Mulvaney’s comment, OMB spokeswoman Meghan Burris said Mulvaney was not referring to the budget, but meant to say he would oppose the two-year spending caps deal.

“Just to be clear, Director Mulvaney was referring to the recent caps deal when answering Senator Murray’s question this morning. Naturally, he would vote for the president’s FY19 budget that he released yesterday,” Burris said.

At the hearing, Democratic Senator Patty Murray said she had been prepared to call out Mulvaney on presenting a deficit–financed budget proposal. But she said she had heard him say on Sunday say that if he had been in Congress, he would have voted against the two-year spending caps legislation. Trump signed the bill on Friday, before he unveiled his fiscal 2019 budget proposal.

“So I wanted to give you a chance today to step back from the hypocrisy,” Murray said. “If you were in Congress, would you have voted for this budget that you’re presenting?”

Mulvaney replied, “Sure. I’ll give you the same answer that I gave on Sunday, which is that as a member of Congress, representing the 5th district of South Carolina, I probably would have found enough shortcomings in this to vote against it, as did many members of this committee. But I’m the director of Office of Management and Budget, and my job is to try and fund the president’s priorities, which is exactly what we did.”

The budget proposal includes numbers that accommodate the two-year spending caps deal. The Trump budget is unlikely to become law. For a graphic on it, see tmsnrt.rs/2stAquQ

On Thursday, Mulvaney will testify to the House Budget Committee.

Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.