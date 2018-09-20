Trump slams 'ridiculous' U.S. spending plan over border funds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the Republican-led Congress for not including money for his proposed border wall in its spending bill as lawmakers pushed their plan to fund the government before the fiscal year ends this month.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter before departing the White House in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

In a post on Twitter, Trump called the current spending bill “ridiculous” for not including funds for a planned wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, blamed Democrats for blocking it, and urged his fellow Republicans “to get tough.”

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive spending package that included a provision to fund the federal government through Dec. 7, in an effort to avoid a government shutdown when current funding ends Sept. 30.

The move gives lawmakers more time to finalize their plans for next year’s spending, and avoids potentially angering voters who could be left without services from federal agencies weeks before the Nov. 6 midterm congressional elections.

The spending legislation must also pass the U.S. House of Representatives before it can be signed into law by Trump.

Trump has previously threatened to let the government shut down on Oct. 1 if he does not get money for the border wall.

“I want to know, where is the money for Border Security and the WALL in this ridiculous Spending Bill, and where will it come from after the Midterms? Dems are obstructing Law Enforcement and Border Security. REPUBLICANS MUST FINALLY GET TOUGH!” Trump said on Twitter.