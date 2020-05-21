Greyhound to pay $125,000 air penalty, ban buses from idling while parked

FILE PHOTO: Greyhound buses are lined up in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The largest U.S. bus company Greyhound Lines agreed to pay a $125,000 penalty to the District of Columbia and will bar idling by buses when parked nationwide, according to a court filing Thursday.

Greyhound, a unit of FirstGroup PLC, agreed to settle the District of Columbia’s 2019 lawsuit, Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement. Buses must now be immediately turned off while parked and drivers will get training on the new policy and can face discipline if they do not comply. Greyhound, which transports about 16 million passengers a year in North America, did not immediately comment. Vehicle exhaust is the largest source of air pollution in the U.S. capital, Racine said.