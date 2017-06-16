FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 2 months ago

Business Watch: Amazon's blockbuster deal

2 Min Read

Vegetables for sale are pictured inside a Whole Foods Market in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 16, 2017.Carlo Allegri

E-commerce behemoth and the world's largest retailer Amazon extended its reach into real world stores by acquiring upscale grocer Whole Foods for a whopping $13.7 billion. Here's all you need to know about the deal: The move had a ripple effect on many food and retail stocks - shares of Target took an especially hard beating. Here's a list of stocks battered by the deal. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos isn't quite the king of the world, but he might be soon. Interesting back story: A hedge fund that Whole Foods CEO John Mackey has called "greedy bastards" in a recent interview with Texas Monthly is set to pocket some $300 million from supermarket's sale. Read the whole story here.

