California law will wean power sector off fossil fuels by 2045

(Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown on Monday signed into a law a mandate requiring the state’s power sector to wean itself off fossil fuels entirely by 2045.

FILE PHOTO: California Governor Jerry Brown delivers his final state of the state address in Sacramento, California, U.S., January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo

The move comes days before Brown hosts a gathering of local, international and business leaders to highlight the issue of climate change.

The law, passed by the state’s legislature last month, requires the state’s utilities to source 60 percent of their power from renewable energy by the end of 2030, an increase from a prior goal of 50 percent. It also states that by 2045, all of the state’s electricity must come from renewable or other zero-carbon sources.

The bill passed the state legislature last month and received strong support from environmental and public health groups. The state’s biggest utilities opposed the measure.