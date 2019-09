FILE PHOTO: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks about President Trump's proposal to weaken national greenhouse gas emission and fuel efficiency regulations, at a media conference in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Wednesday said the state was taking legal action against the Trump administration’s efforts to weaken the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

California is joined in the lawsuit by Maryland, Massachusetts and more than a dozen other states, Becerra said at a press conference held at a wildlife area in Davis, California.