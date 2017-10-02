FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
University of Southern California says no shots fired
October 2, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 18 days ago

University of Southern California says no shots fired

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The University of Southern California said on Monday on its Twitter feed that there was no evidence of gunfire on campus and told students to go about normal activities, after earlier reports of possible shots being fired on campus.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which conducted a search with campus police, said in a tweet, “We can confirm there’s been no shooting on USC Campus.”

The school had said earlier that there was police activity near Fertitta Hall on its University Park Campus in Los Angeles after unconfirmed reports of gunshots.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and the Los Angeles Bureau

