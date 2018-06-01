FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
May 31, 2018 / 11:48 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

CPUC approves $738 million for transport electrification projects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on Thursday said it would invest $738 million in transportation electrification projects across the state, as a part of its 2030 goal for clean air and greenhouse gas reduction.

CPUC approved setting up charging stations and infrastructure to support electric passenger vehicles and trucks.

The program, which will be implemented over the next five years, will provide rebates to residents for installing charging stations at their homes and will also set up infrastructure at several sites to support the electrification of medium- or heavy-duty vehicles.

The state’s California Independent Oil Marketers Association in response called the move “California’s largest utility companies’ $500 million money grab from the CPUC.”

The association’s Executive Director Ryan Hanretty in a statement said the Public Utilities Commission “unanimously approved over $500 million in handouts to the state’s three largest, investor-owned, meaning ‘for profit’, utility companies.”

CPUC said it has allocated an additional $29.5 million for program evaluation, bringing the total to nearly $768 million.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.