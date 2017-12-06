FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to deny visas to Cambodian officials over opposition crackdown
Sections
Featured
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Russia
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Saudi-led blockade cuts fuel lifeline to Yemen
Exclusive
World
Saudi-led blockade cuts fuel lifeline to Yemen
More than 1,000 firefighters battle California inferno
U.S.
More than 1,000 firefighters battle California inferno
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 6:24 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

U.S. to deny visas to Cambodian officials over opposition crackdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it will restrict U.S. entry of individuals involved in the Cambodian government’s moves to undermine democracy, including dissolving the opposition party and imprisoning opposition leader Kem Sokha.

“We call on the Cambodian government to reverse course by reinstating the political opposition, releasing Kem Sokha, and allowing civil society and media to resume their constitutionally protected activities,” the department said in a statement.

Some family members of the individuals will also face visa restrictions, it said. 

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.