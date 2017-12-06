U.S. to deny visas to Cambodian officials over opposition crackdown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it will restrict U.S. entry of individuals involved in the Cambodian government’s moves to undermine democracy, including dissolving the opposition party and imprisoning opposition leader Kem Sokha.

“We call on the Cambodian government to reverse course by reinstating the political opposition, releasing Kem Sokha, and allowing civil society and media to resume their constitutionally protected activities,” the department said in a statement.

Some family members of the individuals will also face visa restrictions, it said.