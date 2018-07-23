Pepperidge Farm voluntarily recalls Goldfish Crackers on salmonella risk

(Reuters) - Pepperidge Farm, owned by Campbell Soup, is voluntarily recalling 3.3 million units of its Goldfish Crackers due to the possible presence of salmonella, the company said on Monday.

Pepperidge Farm said in a statement it was notified by an ingredient supplier that the whey powder used in seasoning four varieties of the crackers could have salmonella.

The four recalled varieties are Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

The company said no illnesses had been reported. Company spokeswoman Bethridge Toovell specified the number of units affected by the recall.

Mondelez Global LLC said Saturday it was voluntarily recalling some Ritz Cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits products over similar concerns about whey powder ingredient being potentially tainted with salmonella presence.

Earlier this month, Kellogg Co said it was recalling an estimated 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 U.S. states due to the potential for salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also warned residents of eight U.S. states about recalled packages of pre-cut melon linked to a salmonella outbreak, which was distributed to stores operated by Costco Wholesale Corp, Kroger Co, Walmart Inc, and Amazon.com Inc’s Whole Foods.