Trump discusses China's 'wrongful detention' of Canadian citizens in call with Trudeau

BRIDGEWATER, NJ (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday and discussed “the wrongful detention” of two Canadian citizens by China, a White House spokesman said.

Relations between China and Canada took a hit last December after Vancouver police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co [HWT.UL], on a U.S. arrest warrant.

After Meng’s arrest, China detained two Canadians, accusing them of involvement in stealing state secrets.

No additional details were immediately available on what was discussed between the two leaders.