Biden says U.S., Canada to work toward achieving net zero emissions by 2050

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to work toward achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
“We’re launching a high-level, climate-ambition ministerial and to align our policies and our goals to achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” Biden said in a speech following a bilateral meeting with the Canadian leader.
Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.