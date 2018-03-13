U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada were dumped, and imposed preliminary duties of up to 22.16 percent.

The antidumping duties are below those alleged by the petitioner, North Pacific Paper Co, of 23.45 to 54.97 percent, the department said in a statement. It is scheduled to announce a final decision in the investigation around Aug. 2, it said.