June 12, 2018 / 5:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's Freeland says prepared for drama in U.S. trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment on Tuesday when asked if he accepted an apology from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, but Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said personal feelings or comments are not important in diplomacy.

FILE PHOTO: Canada Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to media in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada always expected moments of drama in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). She added that she is still trying to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington this week.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Andrea Hopkins; editing by Jonathan Oatis

