2 months ago
U.S. finds Canada softwood lumber dumped, sets preliminary duties
June 26, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. finds Canada softwood lumber dumped, sets preliminary duties

1 Min Read

A pile of logs is pictured in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada April 25, 2017.Ben Nelms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department has made a preliminary finding that Canadian softwood lumber imports are being dumped in the U.S. market and will impose anti-dumping duties, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday.

The new duties range from 4.59 percent to 7.72 percent, the department said in a statement, further escalating a long-running trade dispute between the two neighbors. Combined with preliminary anti-subsidy duties imposed in April, total duties on the key construction material will range from 17.41 percent to 30.88 percent, it said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann

