U.S. identifies two suspects in chemical attack on Capitol officer who later died

A picture of of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died on Jan. 7 from injuries he sustained while protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack on the building, is seen as people wait for his remains to arrive to lay in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC, U.S. February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday charged two suspects whom it alleged worked together to spray a chemical irritant on three Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, one of whom later died.

Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios are facing multiple counts, including assaulting police with a deadly weapon, after investigators said they sprayed at least three officers with an unidentified, but powerful, chemical agent.

One of those officers, Brian Sicknick, was later rushed to a hospital and died the next day.

Khater and Tanios are not charged with killing Sicknick.