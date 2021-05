FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters after the weekly Senate Democratic caucus policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, pledged on Tuesday to put legislation to create a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on the Senate floor for a vote.

Schumer made the remark to reporters at the U.S. Capitol.