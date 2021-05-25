Democrats urge Senate Republicans to back U.S. Capitol riot probe

FILE PHOTO: Light catches the security fence around the U.S. Capitol, erected in the wake of the January 6th attack but now scheduled to start being removed, in Washington, U.S. March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two moderate U.S. Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, on Tuesday urged Republicans to work with them to find a way to create a bipartisan commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, has said the Senate will take up legislation to create such a commission very soon. But the bill’s fate is uncertain as it faces steep Republican opposition.

A measure to establish the commission passed here theDemocratic-controlled House of Representatives last week withsupport from 35 Republicans, who defied their party's leadership in joining the call for a bipartisan probe into the violence by supporters of former President Donald Trump.