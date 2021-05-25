Democrats urge Senate Republicans to back U.S. Capitol riot probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two moderate U.S. Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, on Tuesday urged Republicans to work with them to find a way to create a bipartisan commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, has said the Senate will take up legislation to create such a commission very soon. But the bill’s fate is uncertain as it faces steep Republican opposition.
A measure to establish the commission passed here theDemocratic-controlled House of Representatives last week withsupport from 35 Republicans, who defied their party's leadership in joining the call for a bipartisan probe into the violence by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Reporting by Susan CornwellEditing by Chris Reese and Howard Goller
