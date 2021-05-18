Trump would be key Jan. 6 witness, Murkowski says -CNN

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Republican President Donald Trump would be a key witness for any panel probing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Tuesday, after the top Republican in the House earlier rejected the idea of any investigative commission.

Asked if Trump should talk to the bipartisan Jan. 6 panel if one is created, Murkowski told CNN in an interview: “If you put together a commission that is focused on the events of Jan. 6, then I think he’s obviously a very key individual.”