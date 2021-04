U.S. law enforcement officers guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings following a security threat at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

(Reuters) - A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died from injuries suffered in Friday’s vehicle attack at the Capitol complex, police said.

The suspect also has died, police said at a briefing.