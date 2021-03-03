Groups discussed planned attack U.S. Capitol for Thursday: MSNBC, citing official

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal authorities have warned state and local law enforcement that militia groups discussed plans to attack the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4, MSNBC reported on Wednesday.

The bulletin issued by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security identified the groups as “militia violent extremists,” according to MSNBC, which cited an unnamed senior law enforcement official.