U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building and reportedly resulted in the injury of two Capitol police officers and the death of the driver as a result of police gunfire on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Michael Weekes.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The suspect in the vehicle attack outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday has died, CNN and the Associated Press reported, citing multiple sources.

CNN also reported that at least one of two injured Capitol Police officers was stabbed, citing a law enforcement official.