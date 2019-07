FILE PHOTO: Balloons decorate an event for community activists and local government leaders to mark the one-year-out launch of the 2020 Census efforts in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is still considering how to proceed on an effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census, according to court papers filed on Friday.

In a filing made in Maryland federal court in response to a court deadline, lawyers for the Trump administration indicated that they have not yet finalized a new rationale for adding the query after being blocked in the Supreme Court on June 27.