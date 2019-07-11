House to hold contempt vote on Barr, Ross next week: Pelosi

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to the news media during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote next week on whether to hold U.S. Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt for failing to comply with congressional subpoenas over the 2020 census, House Speakers Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s comments to reporters at her weekly news conference come hours before President Donald Trump plans to announce an executive action over his administration efforts to add a citizenship question to the nation’s population survey.