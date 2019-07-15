Politics
July 15, 2019 / 9:33 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Trump weighs ousting Commerce Secretary Ross: NBC

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has told aides and allies that he is considering removing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after a Supreme Court defeat on adding a citizenship question to the census, NBC News reported (nbcnews.to/2XPQJ4B) on Monday.

Trump on Thursday retreated from adding a contentious question on citizenship to the 2020 census, but insisted he was not giving up his fight to count how many non-citizens are in the country and ordered government agencies to mine their databases.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
