Trump weighs ousting Commerce Secretary Ross: NBC

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has told aides and allies that he is considering removing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after a Supreme Court defeat on adding a citizenship question to the census, NBC News reported (nbcnews.to/2XPQJ4B) on Monday.

Trump on Thursday retreated from adding a contentious question on citizenship to the 2020 census, but insisted he was not giving up his fight to count how many non-citizens are in the country and ordered government agencies to mine their databases.