Trump drops citizenship question in census, will seek data by other means

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Attorney General Bill Barr to announce his administration's efforts to gain citizenship information during the 2020 census during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was dropping his effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census but will sign an executive order telling federal agencies to provide citizenship data to the Commerce Department.

“As a result of today’s executive order we will be able to ensure the 2020 census generates an accurate count of how many citizens, non-citizens and illegal aliens are in the United States of America,” Trump said at the White House.