Politics
July 8, 2019 / 12:44 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Department of Justice shifting 2020 census-related cases to new team of lawyers

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new team of Civil Division lawyers at the Department of Justice will take over handling 2020 census-related cases, Kerri Kupec, a spokeswoman for the agency said on Sunday, without providing a reason for the shake-up.

President Donald Trump has been adamant about including a contentious citizenship question on the 2020 U.S. census, while civil rights groups and some states strongly object to the question proposal, calling it a Republican ploy to scare immigrants into not participating in the census.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below