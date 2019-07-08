Department of Justice shifting 2020 census-related cases to new team of lawyers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new team of Civil Division lawyers at the Department of Justice will take over handling 2020 census-related cases, Kerri Kupec, a spokeswoman for the agency said on Sunday, without providing a reason for the shake-up.

President Donald Trump has been adamant about including a contentious citizenship question on the 2020 U.S. census, while civil rights groups and some states strongly object to the question proposal, calling it a Republican ploy to scare immigrants into not participating in the census.