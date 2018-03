(Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department announced on Monday that a question about citizenship status will be reinstated on the 2020 Census to help enforce the Voting Rights Act.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross testifies to the House Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee on the Commerce Department's FY2019 budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The decision by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross follows a request by the Justice Department to add the question, according to the statement. (bit.ly/2pJqPeV)