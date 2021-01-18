U.S. Census Bureau director resigns

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Census Bureau Director, Dr. Steven Dillingham holds up his U.S. Census bags, one from 1890 which was a gift from his wife, in the Ravn Air terminal in Bethel, Alaska U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS / Brian Adams

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Census Bureau’s embattled director resigned on Monday and will retire on Wednesday, the day Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, according to a letter on the bureau’s website.

Steven Dillingham has faced accusations that he supported a partisan push to deliver data to Republican President Donald Trump before the end of his term, the Washington Post said. The U.S. Census Bureau in December said it would miss a year-end deadline to produce the population count used to divide seats in the House of Representative between the states.