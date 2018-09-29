Meeting of U.S. and Central American officials reset for October

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico said on Friday that it will participate in a U.S.-hosted meeting with Central American countries on Oct. 11 and 12 in Washington, after a prior postponement put in question whether the event would actually take place.

The Alliance for Prosperity, a U.S.-led economic and security group, was launched in 2014 in an effort to curb migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras by boosting economic growth and funding security programs.

There was disagreement as to why the initial conference scheduled for the week of Sept. 9 was called off.

At the time, the United States said it was postponed because of “scheduling conflicts” and with agreement by the participating countries, but El Salvador said it was Washington’s decision to suspend the meeting and that it did not know the reason.

U.S. and Central American officials have clashed in recent months. Many Central American families were affected by the U.S. government’s policy earlier this year of separating migrant children and parents trying to cross the U.S.-Mexican border, and governments in the region have demanded information from the United States as they seek to reunite families.

Separately, the United States recalled its top diplomats in El Salvador this month over the nation’s decision to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China.

The Salvadoran president’s office on Friday confirmed the new dates without providing further details. Officials in Guatemala and Honduras did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto met with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in Mexico City on Friday to discuss security, migration, border issues and regional cooperation, his office said in a statement.