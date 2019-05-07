U.S. consumer bureau proposes update to debt-collection rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday proposed rules to clarify how debt collectors can communicate with consumers through modern methods like text messaging, email and phone calls.

Under the proposal, debt collectors are limited to seven phone calls a week to borrowers, and must stop calling for a week after successfully contacting a borrower.

However, debt collectors would be allowed unlimited contact with consumers via text messages and emails as long as they provide the ability to opt out of those forms of communication.

The agency’s previous director, Richard Cordray, indicated in 2016 that it would overhaul the debt-collection market.

The agency’s current director, Kathy Kraninger, said she is “keenly interested in hearing all views” so the agency can develop an appropriate final rule moving forward.

The proposal marks the first time a regulator has proposed rules around debt collection practices, after standards were first established in a 1977 law.