FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
June 16, 2018 / 10:07 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

OMB's Kraninger picked to head U.S. CFPB: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kathy Kraninger, an official from the White House Office of Management and Budget, is President Donald Trump’s pick for permanent director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a White House official said on Saturday.

Kraninger would succeed her boss, the interim head of the CFPB Mick Mulvaney, if the decision is approved by the senate.

“She will bring a fresh perspective and much-needed management experience to the BCFP, which has been plagued by excessive spending, dysfunctional operations, and politicized agendas,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

Trump appointed Mulvaney as temporary head of the CFPB in November to replace Richard Cordray, an appointee of President Barack Obama.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mike Stone in Washington, DC; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.