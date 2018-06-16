OMB's Kraninger picked to head U.S. CFPB: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kathy Kraninger, an official from the White House Office of Management and Budget, is President Donald Trump’s pick for permanent director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a White House official said on Saturday.

Kraninger would succeed her boss, the interim head of the CFPB Mick Mulvaney, if the decision is approved by the senate.

“She will bring a fresh perspective and much-needed management experience to the BCFP, which has been plagued by excessive spending, dysfunctional operations, and politicized agendas,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

Trump appointed Mulvaney as temporary head of the CFPB in November to replace Richard Cordray, an appointee of President Barack Obama.