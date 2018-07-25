Consumer advocate seeks information on Trump nominee in lawsuit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s pick to lead a consumer protection agency should share details about her past administration work before lawmakers decide whether to support her nomination, an advocacy group argued in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

Kathy Kraninger, a Trump budget official, cannot take over as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) without a vote in the Senate. Last week, Democratic senators grilled Kraninger and asked whether she supported immigration policies that separated parents and children at the border.

Wednesday’s lawsuit seeks details about Kraninger’s work at the Office of Management and Budget, including travel, pay and expenses she incurred in her work.

Allied Progress, a liberal advocacy group that filed the lawsuit, argues that lawmakers need a full account of Kraninger’s work before a vote on her nomination.

Last month, Democratic lawmakers asked whether Kraninger played any personal role in immigration policy, but the nominee declined to share details of her work.

Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown and Elizabeth Warren called again for details about Kraninger’s work at the nomination hearing last week.