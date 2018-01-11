Judge denies effort to stop Mulvaney from heading consumer watchdog

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. District Court judge denied on Wednesday a preliminary injunction filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Deputy Director Leandra English seeking to stop White House budget director Mick Mulvaney from taking control of the agency.

English has challenged Mulvaney’s right to lead the consumer watchdog agency, citing her endorsement by former CFPB Director Richard Cordray, an appointee of the Obama administration who stepped down in November.

English sued the Trump administration in November, claiming that Cordray had legal grounds to name his successor until a full-time director was named by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.