Senate confirms Treasury official to lead derivatives regulator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Heath Tarbert to serve as the next chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Tarbert, who previously was a senior official at the Treasury Department, will step in to head the agency overseeing the nation’s derivatives market. He will replace Chairman Christopher Giancarlo, whose term at the post expired in April.

He was confirmed by a vote of 84 to 9.

At Treasury, Tarbert was the assistant secretary for international markets, and focused on advancing U.S. interests within the international regulatory forums, including the Financial Stability Board.