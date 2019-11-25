Business News
November 25, 2019 / 7:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CFTC enforcement activity falls in FY2019, but monetary relief jumps: official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission number of enforcement actions fell to 69 in fiscal 2019, down from the previous year but slightly above prior five-year average, agency officials said on Monday.

The total monetary relief from enforcement actions totaled more than $1.3 billion, a 39% increase over 2018 and the fourth-highest amount in CFTC history, Enforcement Director James McDonald said on a call with reporters about the agency’s annual enforcement report.

Reporting by Chris Prentice, Editing by Franklin Paul

