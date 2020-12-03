Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Vitol to pay $95.7 million to settle fraud, market manipulation charges

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured in front of the Vitol Group trading commodities company building in Geneva October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Energy and commodities trading firm Vitol Inc has agreed to pay $95.7 million to settle charges of corruption-based fraud and attempted market manipulation, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday.

Houston-based Vitol did not admit or deny the charges, but agreed to pay the civil penalties related to making bribes and offering kickbacks to employees of certain state-owned entities in Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico in exchange for “preferential treatment and access to trades,” the regulator said.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Leslie Adler

