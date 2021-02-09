U.S. Chamber names Suzanne Clark CEO to succeed long-time leader Donohue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark will take over as chief executive of the biggest U.S. business lobby group on March 11, succeeding Tom Donohue, who is retiring after 24 years in the job, the Chamber said on Tuesday.

“Suzanne Clark’s extensive experience through ever-increasing responsibilities during her more than 16 years at the Chamber, combined with her ambitious vision and ongoing work to strengthen the U.S. Chamber of Commerce make her the resounding choice to lead the organization into the future,” said Christopher Lofgren, who chairs the Chamber’s board of directors.

Clark, a former business owner, was named president of the lobby group in June 2019. She serves on the boards of two companies, AGCO, a Fortune 500 maker of agricultural equipment; and TransUnion, which provides global risk and credit information.

Clark said she looked forward to leading the group at a moment of great uncertainty that also offered what she called “tremendous opportunities” to strengthen U.S. businesses, bolster innovation and create a more competitive economy.

Since taking over as president, Clark has focused on recruiting new members and strengthening relationships with state and local chamber of commerce organizations.

Donohue, credited with building the Chamber into the world’s largest business lobbying group during his 24 years at its helm, will continue to serve the group in an advisory capacity, it said in a statement.