Cheniere moderates 2020 U.S. LNG growth estimates due COVID-19

(Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas company Cheniere Energy Inc said Thursday it moderated its growth estimates for LNG exports in 2020 down from prior expectations due to the downturn in energy markets and the outbreak of COVID-19.

Cheniere said in its first quarter earnings that it recently experienced an increase in the number of LNG cargoes for which customers have notified the company they will not take delivery.

The company, however, said it does not expect the canceled LNG cargoes to have a material impact on its forecasted financial results for 2020.