Looters damage property in Chicago's Magnificent Mile, shots fired - Chicago Tribune

FILE PHOTO: The skyline is seen in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 19, 2017. Chicago is one of the U.S. cities competing to house Amazon.com Inc's second headquarters "Amazon HQ2". REUTERS/John Gress

(Reuters) - Hundreds of people looted Chicago’s Magnificent Mile commercial district early Monday, smashing windows and clashing with the police for hours including at least one exchange of gunfire, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing police.

The Chicago police declined to comment when contacted by Reuters early Monday.

People darted in and out of stores along Michigan Avenue carrying shopping bags full of merchandise, the report said.

The glass pane of a Nordstrom store was shattered, according to a photograph published on the Tribune’s website.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Tribune reported it was unclear what had provoked the vandalism but noted that anti-police graffiti had been spotted in at least two areas.