Exclusive: U.S. grants GE license to sell engines for China's new airplane
FILE PHOTO: A man takes a picture of a General Electric (GE) engine during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
(Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday granted a license to General Electric Co to supply LEAP-1C engines for China’s C919 passenger jet, a spokeswoman for the company said.
