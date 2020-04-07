Business News
April 7, 2020 / 1:46 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Exclusive: U.S. grants GE license to sell engines for China's new airplane

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man takes a picture of a General Electric (GE) engine during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday granted a license to General Electric Co to supply LEAP-1C engines for China’s C919 passenger jet, a spokeswoman for the company said.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
