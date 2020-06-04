China to allow more foreign carriers to operate flights into country: The Paper

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s civil aviation regulator will let foreign airlines currently not allowed to operate international routes to China to start once-a-week routes into a designated city from June 8, news website The Paper reported on Thursday.

The Paper, backed by the Shanghai city government, cited an order from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) that said qualifying airlines can choose the destination to which they wish to fly.

(This story refiles to correct typo in 1st paragraph)