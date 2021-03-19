U.S. officials say talks with China useful, but do not highlight any concrete outcomes

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) takes off his mask before addressing the media beside National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan following the closed-door morning talks between the United States and China upon conclusion of their two-day meetings in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. March 19, 2021. Frederic J. Brown/Pool via REUTERS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - Senior U.S. officials briefing reporters after the Biden administration’s first high-level face-to-face talks with China said the meetings that ended on Friday had been useful, but they did not highlight any concrete agreements, even in areas of common interest.

“I do think we have a little bit more information than we did previously, and that will be useful,” said one official, speaking on condition of anonymity after two days of talks in Alaska that began with acrimonious public opening exchanges.

“We think there’s a few areas where probably, in the normal course of our diplomatic engagements, where we may be able to explore whether there’s areas where we can do some work together,” the official said.

These included North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and climate change, the official said, while stopping short of saying any agreement had been reached to do so.