China lashes out at U.S. aluminum foil dumping ruling again
October 31, 2017 / 7:51 AM / in 34 minutes

China lashes out at U.S. aluminum foil dumping ruling again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China lashed out at the United States again on Tuesday over its decision to impose antidumping duties on China’s aluminum foil, saying Washington’s ruling that the country is breaking world trade rules is a “serious distortion of reality”.

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks through an aluminium ingots depot in Wuxi, Jiangsu province September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

In a statement, the Commerce Ministry called on the U.S. government to “correct its wrong behaviors” regarding the probe.

On Sunday, Beijing said it was “strongly dissatisfied” with the U.S. decision made on Friday to slap hefty penalties on Chinese aluminum foil imports.

The statement will ratchet up tensions between the world’s two largest economies ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to China next week.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijing news monitoring; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

