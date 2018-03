WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a final finding that imports of aluminum foil from China were hurting U.S. producers.

FILE PHOTO: An employee looks at an aluminium foil roll being lifted at a plant in Binzhou, Shandong province, China May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The “final phase” finding came in an antidumping and countervailing duty case brought by the Aluminum Association Trade Enforcement Working Group.