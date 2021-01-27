Blinken says in U.S. interest to cooperate with China on issues like climate change

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken concludes his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday it is in the interest of the United States to cooperate with China on issues such as climate change, though that fit within the larger context of areas of concern that Washington has with China.

Blinken also told a news conference that his judgment that China had committed genocide against Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region had not changed.